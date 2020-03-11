|
89, of Telford entered peace-fully into Eternal Life on March 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Joe was employed 33 years with the Philadelphia Electric Company and retired in 1990 as a Supervisor Commercial Sales Division. He was President of the Lions Club and a lifetime member of the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce during his years with PECO. He was a 1949 graduate of St. Thomas More High School (as Joe would say) for "Superior Boys" and was a longtime member of the Alumni Association. Joe was a member of the Airforce National Guard. Joe graduated from St. Joseph's University in 1965. Joe and Mae moved their family to Blue Bell in 1962 and were active members of St. Helena's Parish where he enjoyed helping with many parish activities. Joe enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball and St. Helena CYO boys' high school and grade school basketball for many years.
Joe began his second career at the Montgomery County Court-house where he enjoyed 22 years of work and camaraderie before retiring in 2018.
Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years Edna Mae (Sheridan) Wallin. He was a devoted, loving Father to Joanne Adams, Gregory (Lynda), Christopher, Karen Wallin and Stephen (Denise). Joe was the proud Grandfather of six: Kathleen (Adams) Conneen (Brian), Kristin Adams, Chelsea Wallin, Nicholas Wallin, Connor Wallin and Leah Wallin and Great Grandfather of Grady and Rory Conneen.
Joe was predeceased by his parents, Marie (Bell) and William Wallin, his son-in-law James Adams and his siblings; Kathleen Huller, Mary Ervin, Eleanor Smith, William, Francis, Raymond, Edward and James Wallin. He is survived by his brothers John (Arlene), Paul (Denise), and Richard (Carol) and many loving family members.
Relatives and friends are invited to Joseph's Life Celebration on Thursday March 12, 2020 from 8 to 9:50 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass at St. Helena Church of Blue Bell, 1489 DeKalb Pike. Interment will be Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's memory may be made to St. Thomas More Alumni Association (STMAA): Archdiocesan Fund, P.O. Box 294, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 or St. Helena Church at the above address.
