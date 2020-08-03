1/1
JOSEPH "TUNA" FORTUNA
FORTUNA
JOSEPH "TUNA"


Age 76. July 31, 2020. Beloved Husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Bombara). Devoted Father of Joseph (Renata) and Anthony Fortuna. Grandfather of Valentina and 3 Step Grand-Children. Loving Brother of Diana (Pat) Rotella, Loretta Formicola, and the late Philip Fortuna, Nunzio Fortuna, and Helen Quieti. Brother in law of Lois Fortuna. Also survived by his loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING WEDNESDAY EVENING 7:00 – 9:00 PM and THURSDAY MORNING 8:30 - 9:30 AM at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2531-35 SOUTH BROAD STREET. Funeral Mass, 10 AM at St. Monica's Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. As per the Governor's mandate social distancing and the use of a mask is required.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
