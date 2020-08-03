FORTUNA





Age 76. July 31, 2020. Beloved Husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Bombara). Devoted Father of Joseph (Renata) and Anthony Fortuna. Grandfather of Valentina and 3 Step Grand-Children. Loving Brother of Diana (Pat) Rotella, Loretta Formicola, and the late Philip Fortuna, Nunzio Fortuna, and Helen Quieti. Brother in law of Lois Fortuna. Also survived by his loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING WEDNESDAY EVENING 7:00 – 9:00 PM and THURSDAY MORNING 8:30 - 9:30 AM at. Funeral Mass, 10 AM at St. Monica's Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. As per the Governor's mandate social distancing and the use of a mask is required.Expressions of Sympathy



