JOSEPH FRANCIS GALLO
1933 - 2020
87, of Norristown, PA passed away peacefully on Nov. 11, 2020. Joe was the beloved son of the late Frank and Frances Gallo (nee Calamia). Devoted husband of 60 years to Sally (nee Bennett); Loving father to David (Lela), Melissa McLaughlin (Vincent) and Cecilia Bergen; Proud Papajoe to his grandchildren, Alaric, Cynthia, Paige & Sabrina. Steadfast brother to Frank Gallo Jr, the late Ben Gallo, and the late Connie Gallo; Dedicated uncle & friend to many. After graduation from Norristown High and Peirce School of Business, Joe served in the U.S. Army and loved working as a Certified Public Accountant in Norristown PA. Joe was civically active and made friends wherever he went; He always was good for an interesting story and a positive outlook on life. In his quiet moments, he loved to read, swim, listen to jazz music, and plan road trips. Joe was always available to come to the rescue of anyone, humans & animals alike. Well-liked, he will be missed by those whose lives he touched. Donations in memory of Joseph F. Gallo can be made to the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org). Due to current COVID concerns, services will be held at a later date. Please look for updated service details at www.lifecelebration.com, and/or email: gall...@comcast.net to be notified of the future celebration of his life. Services to the family are entrusted to BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME of East Norriton, 610-277-7000.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
November 20, 2020
You are all in our thoughts! Uncle Joe was such a generous and kind soul. He will be missed.
Sam Teschner
Family
November 20, 2020
May his Memory be Eternal
Debbie D
Coworker
November 19, 2020
A beautiful and very exact story of Joe and his busy and, more importantly, kindness filled life. Learned too much too late about this man who gave my cousin Sally so many memories of a life shared with love. You will be missed, Joe, by Jan and me and so many more. We are so sorry.
Ann Selfe
Family
November 19, 2020
Naomi R Williams
Naomi Williams
Acquaintance
