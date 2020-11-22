87, of Norristown, PA passed away peacefully on Nov. 11, 2020. Joe was the beloved son of the late Frank and Frances Gallo (nee Calamia). Devoted husband of 60 years to Sally (nee Bennett); Loving father to David (Lela), Melissa McLaughlin (Vincent) and Cecilia Bergen; Proud Papajoe to his grandchildren, Alaric, Cynthia, Paige & Sabrina. Steadfast brother to Frank Gallo Jr, the late Ben Gallo, and the late Connie Gallo; Dedicated uncle & friend to many. After graduation from Norristown High and Peirce School of Business, Joe served in the U.S. Army and loved working as a Certified Public Accountant in Norristown PA. Joe was civically active and made friends wherever he went; He always was good for an interesting story and a positive outlook on life. In his quiet moments, he loved to read, swim, listen to jazz music, and plan road trips. Joe was always available to come to the rescue of anyone, humans & animals alike. Well-liked, he will be missed by those whose lives he touched. Donations in memory of Joseph F. Gallo can be made to the American Diabetes Association
(diabetes.org
). Due to current COVID concerns, services will be held at a later date. Please look for updated service details at www.lifecelebration.com
, and/or email: gall...@comcast.net to be notified of the future celebration of his life. Services to the family are entrusted to BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME of East Norriton, 610-277-7000.