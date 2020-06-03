JOSEPH FREDERICK LANDIS
LANDIS
JOSEPH FREDERICK
Of Hatfield, PA, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the age of 64. Joseph was the beloved husband of Carol (nee Wasylenko); loving father of Joanne Noble; grandfather of 4; and great grandfather of 1.
Services are private.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 3, 2020.
