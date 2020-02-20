|
|
DZWONZCYK
JOSEPH G. "JOE"
Died February 14, 2020. Joe is survived by his wife of 59 years, Theresa, and his five children: Joe (Colleen), Mike (Jen), Tom (Stephanie), Nancy, and Eric (Cindy), as well as his grandchildren, Laura, Isabelle, Thomas, Katherine, Alison, Jane, Jacqueline, Eric, Mark, Katie, Michael and Kodi.
Joe was born in Dunmore, PA in 1931, moved to Philadelphia and graduated from Bartram High School in West Phila. in 1949. He received his in B.S. Electrical Engineering from the Drexel Institute of Technology in 1953 and was later awarded his M.B.A. from Drexel in 1959.
He began his career at RCA Corporation, and later worked for Hewlett-Packard, Beckman Instruments, and Penoni Assoc. Joe began working at the United States Postal Service in 1975 and retired in 1999.
As a teenager, Joe built and operated a ham radio, and contacted other operators the world over under his call number W3PPS. He would later build his own stereo system, before modern stereos were even sold as such. A dedicated husband and father of five, he taught his children to read at a very early age using the Glenn Doman method. He kept thousands of records, both handwritten and electronic on every subject ranging from home finances to wine tasting to the progress of his children. He tutored his children through high school, and proudly watched them all finish college and then graduate school.
As an adult, he attended Bible School in day and night classes studying the Old and New Testaments. An active member of St. Denis parish in Havertown, he volunteered at its annual Fun Fair, often served as a science fair judge, and was active in Boy Scout Troop 144 for over 25 years both as Treasurer and as a scouting father.
He enjoyed wine tasting, which took him on multiple occasions to France, Italy, Spain and all over the United States to learn and attend private tastings. He and his wife enjoyed travelling, both home and abroad. Joe was an avid woodworker and made desks, tables and chairs for all of his kids and for his home. He spent over a decade researching his family's genealogy, an endeavor that twice took him to Poland to study church and civic records in small rural towns. Joe loved photography, and over a 50-year period took thousands of photographs and digitized thousands of feet of 8mm film to CDs and other media. He was passionate about skiing and reading, mostly technical books, journals and the newspaper.
A member of Alpha Pi Lambda at Drexel, he stayed in touch with his fraternity brothers throughout his life and frequently met for dinner to "solve the world's problems." He was a consummate student as well as teacher, and was as eager to learn something new as he was to share his knowledge of electronics, wood-working, wine tasting and auto repair with others. He was fiercely devoted to his wife and family for 60 years and took great pride in their accomplish-ments. He was deeply loved and will be truly missed.
His Funeral Mass will be held at St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, Pa. 19083 on Saturday, February 22 at 12 Noon. A viewing will be held in St Denis Church beginning at 11:00 A.M., an hour before the beginning of Mass.
STRETCH of HAVERTOWN
www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 20, 2020