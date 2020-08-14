GALIADR. JOSEPH H. JR.
Of Marshfield, MA passed away on Aug 8, 2020. He was 68. Joe was born in Ridley Park, PA, raised in Wallingford, PA, and served 6 years in the US Navy. He is the son of the late Dr. Joseph Galia Sr. and Mary Louise Galia. He received his Masters degree from BC in 1985, and his Doctorate in Numerical Analysis from BU in 1996. Joe was a lead statistician at the International Study Center at Boston College for over 20 years. Joe is survived by his daughter Mary Elizabeth Galia Kimball and her husband Chris, his siblings Thomas Galia, John Galia and his wife Mary, James Galia and his wife Meg, Robert Galia, Sue Zerbe and her husband Malcolm and his sister in law Maureen Galia. He was the brother of the late Anne Donovan. Service information can be found at www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Joseph to support cancer research and patient care."