DR. JOSEPH H. GALIA Jr.
GALIA
DR. JOSEPH H. JR.


Of Marshfield, MA passed away on Aug 8, 2020. He was 68. Joe was born in Ridley Park, PA, raised in Wallingford, PA, and served 6 years in the US Navy. He is the son of the late Dr. Joseph Galia Sr. and Mary Louise Galia. He received his Masters degree from BC in 1985, and his Doctorate in Numerical Analysis from BU in 1996. Joe was a lead statistician at the International Study Center at Boston College for over 20 years. Joe is survived by his daughter Mary Elizabeth Galia Kimball and her husband Chris, his siblings Thomas Galia, John Galia and his wife Mary, James Galia and his wife Meg, Robert Galia, Sue Zerbe and her husband Malcolm and his sister in law Maureen Galia. He was the brother of the late Anne Donovan. Service information can be found at www.eatonfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Joseph to support cancer research and patient care."

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Eaton Funeral Home
AUG
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
AUG
17
Interment
01:45 PM
Mass National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Memories & Condolences
August 12, 2020
Dr. Galia,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the USN during the Cold War. Millions of Americans slept safe at night because you and your fellow Servicemen and women stood ready to defend our Country. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.

Fair Winds And Following Seas
Mike Casey(former Ma resident)
August 11, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
denise mchugh
