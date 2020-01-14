|
|
HAYDEN
JOSEPH H.
91, of Honey Brook, PA, passed away on January 10, 2020.
He was born in New Hope, PA, son of the late Henry and Caroline (Adelmann) Hayden, and married to his high school sweetheart, the former Joyce Denicola, for more than 69 years. A graduate of Lafayette College and Villanova University, Joseph was employed by General Electric and Hughes Aircraft Corporation, where he worked on a variety of spacecraft, many classified. Examples of non—classified programs include the Nimbus weather satellites and the Voyager interplanetary probes. After his second retirement (from Hughes Aircraft), he accepted projects working for Lockheed Martin, until his third retirement on the eve of his 80th birthday. He served with the US Army during WWII and was assigned to the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) in Germany, the forerunner of today's CIA. Also, he was awarded the WWII Victory Medal. In addition, he served during the Korean War and was honorable discharged with the rank of Sergeant Major.
Mr. Hayden was a member of the Mensa Society and an avid stamp collector. He enjoyed classical music, playing bridge, gardening and wood—working.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters Patricia Snyder (Grant), Shelley Rowlands (Robert), son Joseph S. Hayden (Yuiko), seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A private service will be held at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Easton, PA. Funeral arrange-ments are under the direction of MORELLO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp). Online condolences may be offered at
www.morellofuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 14, 2020