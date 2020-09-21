1/1
Joseph H. "Joe" Pollock
Joseph H. "Joe" of Lafayette Hill, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, September 17th, 2020 following a brief illness. Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Maureen Pollock (née King), children Ryan (Liz), Casey, and three grandchildren, Colin, Finnegan and William. Joe will be missed dearly by so many loved ones- his family and friends, and all the people throughout the community whose lives he touched. He will forever be remembered fondly, impeccably dressed head to toe and never without a classic timepiece on his wrist. Services will be held at Saint Philip Neri Church in Lafayette Hill, PA on Tuesday, September 22nd. Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM; followed by mass. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Philadelphia Orchestra at www.philorch.org/donate. To share memories and condolences, please visit https://lownes.com/tribute/details/2500/Joseph-Pollock/obituary.html

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 21, 2020.
