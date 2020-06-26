JUDGE JOSEPH H. REITER
REITER
JUDGE JOSEPH H.
Retired, of Cherry Hill, NJ and Boynton Beach, FL passed away June 16, 2020. He was 91. Joe was born in Phila. and raised in Perkasie. He returned to Phila. to attend Frankford High. He then attended Temple University and Temple Law after which Joe entered the Army and was stationed at Okinawa. Upon discharge from the Army, Joe held many posts including civil attorney advisor to the Army, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of PA, Chief of the Organized Crime & Racketeering Strike Force for Western New York State, Senior Trial Attorney in the Tax Division of the Department of Justice, Regional Director of the Office of Drug Abuse Law Enforcement (ODALE). He then became the Director of the Drug Law Enforcement Office of PA.
In 1978 Joe became a partner in the law firm of Stassen, Kostos & Mason which became Kostos, Reiter & Lamer. In 1989 he became a Judge on the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals and later became "Of Counsel" to the firm of Kostos & Lamer. He was a member of the Ameican, Phila., Federal and DC Bar Associations, the Pan American Assoc. and the American Legion.
Joe was a fascinating, intelligent, funny, charming guy who was known for his honesty, integrity, respect and dignity. He was the son of the late Nicholas Reiter, Sr. and Barbara (Hellmann) Reiter and the brother of the late Nicholas Reiter, Jr. He was married to the late Irene M. Reiter and the late Judge Merna Marshall Reiter. He is survived by his present wife, Beverlee (Babs) Bearman-Reiter, two nieces, Juliet Gill and Karin Berson, and his goddaughter, Lisa Feller. Services are private.

Condolences and more at BerschlerAndShenberg.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 26, 2020.
