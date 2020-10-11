1/
JOSEPH HURCHIK
76, of Exton, PA (formerly of Southwest Phila.), died on October 7, 2020 after a valiant battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Beloved husband of 52 years to Marie Matteo. Loving father of son, Joseph M. Hurchik, daughters, Christine (Michael) Dedda, Lisa (Blaise) Coleman. Adored Pop-pop of 6 grandchildren. Blessed with his sister, Joan DiNapoli. His Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 14th at SS. Philip & James Church at 10:30 A.M., 721 Lincoln Highway, Exton, PA, where relatives and friends may call 9:30 to 10:15 at the Church. www.loganfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:15 AM
SS. Philip & James Church
OCT
14
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
SS. Philip & James Church
Funeral services provided by
Logan Funeral Home, Inc. - Havertown
57 South Eagle Rd.
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 449-3030
