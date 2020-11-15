Of Glassboro, NJ, passed away on April 4, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Son of the late Fred Austin and the late Marge Austin; son-in-law of the late Joseph Walsh and the late Beverly Walsh. Devoted husband of Mary Austin (nee Walsh). Beloved father of Joseph A. Austin, Jacqueline M. Austin Chorzelewski (Brian), Margaret V. Austin Talotta (Louis), Nicole Carrara, Brian P. Betts (Cheryl), and Kimberly B. Schwarz (Charles). Proud grandfather of Jeff Hughes, Katie Hughes, Brittany Talotta, Jessica Talotta, Tommy Carrara, Anthony Carrara, Rylee Carrara, Matthew Schwarz, Alex Schwarz, Amanda Fischer (Chris), and Michael Betts; great-grandfather of Kinsley Fischer, Aralai Fischer, Dean Fischer, and Leighla Betts. Dear brother of Robert J. Austin (Anna May), the late Frederick W. Austin, and the late James A. Austin. Joe worked for forty years as a pressman for the Philadelphia Inquirer. His biggest passion was playing golf with his son Joe, his nephew Michael and his brother Jimmy, as well as his friends from Camelot. He also enjoyed many nights of cards with his friends from Camelot, especially liking Poker and Texas Hold'em. Joe loved his family, treasuring the time he had with his children and grandchildren, and will be sadly missed. Visitation will be Saturday, November 21, 2020, 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at Our Lady of Hope Parish/St. Agnes Church, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012, where his Memorial Mass will begin at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com