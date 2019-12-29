|
|
BRADY
JOSEPH J.
Age 92 died Monday December, 23, 2019 at Nazareth Hospital Vitas. Beloved Husband of Dorothy J. (Christensen). Loving Father of Patrick Brady (Colleen) and the Late Joseph, Michael, Kathleen Brady. Father-in-law of Debra and Susan Brady. Also Survived by 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Visitation, Friday from 9 to 10 AM at St. Dominic's Church, 8504 Frankford Ave, Phila., PA 19136, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Rite of Committal Resurrection Cem.
TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 29, 2019