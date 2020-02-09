|
|
CIROTTI
JOSEPH J.
Age 84. On Feb.6, 2020 of Lower Gwynedd. Beloved husband of the late Ethel L. Cirotti. Son of the late Donato and Helena (Iaccone) Cirotti. Father of Jeanie Kellock, Dan Cirotti (Pat), Carolyn Hutchings (Charlie), Marie Levine (Seth), Joni Caimi (Rick). Grandfather of 18. Great-grandfather of 16, with 2 more on the way. Brother of Gertrude Tucker, Nancy Cicione, Rita Spinnelli. Pre-dec. by sister Aida Whalon. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Feb. 13, 2020 at 11 A.M. at St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Dr., Maple Glen, PA 19002. The Viewing will be Wed. evening from 5-9 P.M. at the EMIL J. CIAVARELLI FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 951 E. Butler Pike, Ambler, PA 19002 and Thurs. from 9:30 to 11 A.M. at Church. Interment will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joseph's name to Abington Health Foundation/ Safe Harbor, 1200 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001, or Make A Wish-Danny E. Bennis, 5 Valley Square, Suite 210, Blue Bell, PA 19422. Condolences may be made at
www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 9, 2020