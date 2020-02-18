|
COLL
JOSEPH J., JR.
On February 13, 2020. Formerly of Philadelphia. Beloved husband of Colleen (nee Kelly). Loving father of Ryan P. (Marianna) and the late Moira. Grandfather of Fiona Kelly, and William and Alexandra Coll. Brother of Dennis, Marguerite Young and the late Frank. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Joseph J. and Marguerite Coll.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewings Sunday, February 23rd, from 5 to 8 P.M., and Monday, February 24th, from 9:30 to 11 A.M., at St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 2316 Fairhill Ave (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Funeral Mass will follow Monday at 11 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ancillae-Assumpta Academy, 2025 Church Road, Wyncote, PA 19095, LaSalle College High School, 8605 W. Cheltenham Ave., Wyndmoor, PA 19038, or to Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Ave., Phila., PA 19143.
