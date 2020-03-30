|
CURRY
JOSEPH J.
passed away on March 26, 2020. He was 81. Joseph was the son of the late Isabelle and John Anthony Curry. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandra, "Sandy". He is survived by his children, Christopher (Kelly), Daniel (Laura), Matthew (Adrienne) and Patrick (Joy); 12 grandchildren; sister, Isabelle McGhee; and many nieces and nephews. Joe was a U.S. Marine, retired Philadelphia police officer and worked for the state of Pennsylvania for many years. Services for Joseph are to be held privately. Memorial contributions in memory of Joseph J. Curry may be sent to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org).
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 30, 2020