1/1
JOSEPH J. EGAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EGAN
JOSEPH J.


Of Philadelphia suddenly on August 11, 2020 age 62. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Milec); devoted father of Joseph B., David M. (Marie), Anthony Egan; brother of Thomas Egan (Bonnie), Michael Egan (Sue), brother-in-law of Ron Selzer and grandfather of 6. He is predeceased by brother James Egan and sisters Elizabeth Higgins and Marie Selzer. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Saturday from 9:45 A.M. until his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M., St. Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Rd. Newtown. Int. Newtown Cem., Newtown.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 14, 2020
Dear Egan family, We are so sorry for your loss, your family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Kyran & Susan Hines
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved