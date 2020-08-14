1/1
Of Philadelphia suddenly on August 11, 2020 age 62. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Milec); devoted father of Joseph B., David M. (Marie), Anthony Egan; brother of Thomas Egan (Bonnie), Michael Egan (Sue), brother-in-law of Ron Selzer and grandfather of 6. He is predeceased by brother James Egan and sisters Elizabeth Higgins and Marie Selzer. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Saturday from 9:45 A.M. until his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M., St. Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Rd. Newtown. Int. Newtown Cem., Newtown.