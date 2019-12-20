|
FESTA
JOSEPH J.
of Southampton, NJ, formerly of Marlton, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. He was 60 years old. Born in Philadelphia on July 8, 1959, he owned and operated Joe Festa Lawn Service and Poor Boyz Kustoms. Joe took great pride in his lawn service business and enjoyed customizing Harley Davidson bikes.
Beloved son of the late Dominic and Mafalda, brother of the late Rita Festa and the late Dominic Festa, Jr., he is survived by his dear brother Rick (Jane) Festa, loving nieces and nephews, Michael (Lisa) Festa, Jayne (Kevin) Cravens, Steven (Jill) Festa, Kevin (Lanette) Festa, Marie Festa and Dominic III (Andrea) Festa, special great uncle of Jaycie, Eva, Maybel, Cole, Agnes, Nathan and Brady, his devoted girlfriend Christine Nicolosi, her mother Billie, and Christine's children Nikki and Tony.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing and visitation with his family on Friday, Dec. 20th 6-9 P.M. at the MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, 38 N. Forklanding Rd., Maple Shade. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, Dec. 21st 11 A.M. at Lakeview Memorial Park Mausoleum, Rt 130, Cinnaminson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Penn Medicine Hospice @
pennmedicine.org/hospice-donate or by mail to Penn Medicine Hospice-Development, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Phila., Pa. 19104. Memories and condolences may be shared at:
marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 20, 2019