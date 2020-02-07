Home

JOSEPH J. KOSMALSKI Jr.

KOSMALSKI
JOSEPH J., JR.
Feb. 4, 2020, at the age of 64. Loving father of Holly Jo Harvey (Joe). Former spouse of Donna Novak. Dear son of Florence and the late Joseph J. Kosmalski, Sr. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Izzzy and Alli. Joseph is survived by his sister, Susan (Paul) Greenjack and his brother, Gerald., Joseph leaves behind his nephew, Paul and several cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Sunday evening, 6:30 to 9 P.M., from EUGENE A. GNIEWEK FUNERAL HOME, 2711-13 E. Allegheny Ave. (cor. of Tilton St.-I95 Allegheny exit). Catholic Prayer Service 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St,. Adalbert R.C . Church.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 7, 2020
