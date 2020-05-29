JOSEPH J. KULIK
KULIK
JOSEPH J.
On May 19, 2020, at Jefferson- Torresdale Hospital, age 59 of Bensalem. A long-time resident of the Philadelphia area, he was employed as the Manager of Meineke Car Care Center in Fairless Hills. He is survived by his beloved daughter Stephanie Kulik Reilly (Chris) and a grandson Andrew Reilly. He will be sadly missed by his brothers, Michael (Maureen McGuire) and Steve (Dayna), ad his sister Cathy Mazuroski (Mark). He was preceded by his parents Henry and Marguerite (Puppa) Kulik and his brothers Ed, Tom and Kenny. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, many cousins, his former wife Laurie Occhitinti (Sal) and her family and a vast number of friends.
A Celebration of Joe's life will be announced at a future date. Expressions of Condolence and remembrances of Joe are welcome at
frankvideonfuneralhome.com
Those who wish to do so may make a memorial contribution to a charity of their choice.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 29, 2020.
