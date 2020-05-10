McLANE
JOSEPH J. "JOE"
On May 5, 2020, in his 74th year, surrounded by his loving family. Cherished father of 7: Joe, Judi Neeld (Ken), Shawn (Nicole), Jennifer DiMascio (Mike), Jeff (Karen), Joyce Brady (James) and Scott. Loving Pop-Pop to 21 grand-children and long-time companion to Lisa Katuran and best friend to his loyal dog Otis. Born in Scranton, PA Joe attended Bishop Egan and Cardinal Dougherty high schools and proudly served in the U.S. Army. Joe was an insurance salesman at Prudential, a general contractor and entrepreneur. Services are limited to immediate family. A Celebration of Joe's Life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to The First Tee of Greater Phila-delphia, firstteephiladelphia.org or the Longevity Foundation, at longevity.org. Condolences can be left at foleyfuneralhome.org.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.