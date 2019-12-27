|
|
OSCILOWSKI
JOSEPH J. JR.
Age 89. On December 24, 2019, of Cinnaminson, NJ.
Beloved husband to the late Marie Oscilowski. Loving father of Regina (Richard) Coyle, Valerie Oscilowski, Marie (Michael) Schiavone, Mary Jo (John) Holland and Anthony (Ursula Gorham) Oscilowski. Devoted grand-father of 8. Brother of Dolores Czaplicki and the late Eugene Oscilowski. Joe was a 1953 graduate of Villanova College.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, from 8:30 A.M. to 10 A.M. at GIVNISH OF CINNAMINSON 1200 Route 130 North. His Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. at St. Charles Borromeo Church. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. To share your memories of Joe, please visit
www.givnish.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 27, 2019