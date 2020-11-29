husband of the late Mary (nee Lyons), father of Mary Swetkoff (Walt), Joseph Jr (Debbie), Bill (Tammy), & Kathy Everly (Dennis) passed peacefully from this earth on November 16. He is also survived by 9 g randchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and brother Edmund of Jacksonville, FL. A fiercely independent thinker and pioneer, Joe was a systems analyst, civic association president, inventor, amateur photographer & a "whiz" at cards. An Irish wake will be held when gatherings are permitted. He was preceded in death by brothers Leo, Robert, & sister Margaret (Peggy). Tribute video & full obituary at BurnsFuneralHome.com