Joseph J. Powell Sr.
1928 - 2020
husband of the late Mary (nee Lyons), father of Mary Swetkoff (Walt), Joseph Jr (Debbie), Bill (Tammy), & Kathy Everly (Dennis) passed peacefully from this earth on November 16. He is also survived by 9 g randchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and brother Edmund of Jacksonville, FL. A fiercely independent thinker and pioneer, Joe was a systems analyst, civic association president, inventor, amateur photographer & a "whiz" at cards. An Irish wake will be held when gatherings are permitted. He was preceded in death by brothers Leo, Robert, & sister Margaret (Peggy). Tribute video & full obituary at BurnsFuneralHome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 634-6858
