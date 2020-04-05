Home

Anton B. Urban Funeral Home
1111 S. Bethlehem Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-8556
The beloved and devoted husband of Frances Stimmler, passed away on March 27, 2020. He will be sadly missed by brothers Leo (Kathy), and Frank, as well as, sisters-in-law Gale and Jane, and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Margie, brothers Paul and Mark. Born and raised in Manayunk, he moved to Blue Bell and ultimately resided in Malvern. After he graduated from LaSalle College, he began working in Health Admin-istration. He and his wife, Fran, founded Regina Nursing Center in Overbrook and, ultimately, Norristown, which they operated for over 50 years. Joe was an avid exerciser and enjoyed swimming, biking, and walking. He played a significant role in many charitable endeavors and was always there to help those in need. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Regina Nursing Center, 550 East Fornance St., Norristown, PA 19401. Share tributes and follow service updates at

www.UrbanFuneralHome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 5, 2020
