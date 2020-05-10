SWEENEYJOSEPH J.Of Haverford, Pa. formerly of Penn Wynne, Pa. passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He is the beloved husband of the late Patricia H. (nee Donaldson) Sweeney and the loving father of Joseph J. (the late Bernadette) Sweeney, Patricia H. (Vito, Esq.) Gagliardi, Esq., and Kevin M. (Abby) Sweeney, Rear Admiral USN RET. Joe is the devoted grandfather of Christine Marie (Dustin) Steerman, Daniel (Katelyn) Sweeney, Kevin (Chrissy) Sweeney, Jr., Colin Sweeney, Vito Gagliardi, and Gregory Gagliardi. In lieu of any expressions of sympathy the family request donations be made to the Bernadette M. Sweeney Scholarship c/o Merion Mercy Academy, 11 Montgomery Avenue, Merion Station, Pa. 19066 would be appreciated. Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, the service will be private to his family, however, the family plans on having a more public gathering when the time is more suitable. This website will be updated as the information becomes available.