JOSEPH J. SWEENEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SWEENEY
JOSEPH J.
Of Haverford, Pa. formerly of Penn Wynne, Pa. passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He is the beloved husband of the late Patricia H. (nee Donaldson) Sweeney and the loving father of Joseph J. (the late Bernadette) Sweeney, Patricia H. (Vito, Esq.) Gagliardi, Esq., and Kevin M. (Abby) Sweeney, Rear Admiral USN RET. Joe is the devoted grandfather of Christine Marie (Dustin) Steerman, Daniel (Katelyn) Sweeney, Kevin (Chrissy) Sweeney, Jr., Colin Sweeney, Vito Gagliardi, and Gregory Gagliardi. In lieu of any expressions of sympathy the family request donations be made to the Bernadette M. Sweeney Scholarship c/o Merion Mercy Academy, 11 Montgomery Avenue, Merion Station, Pa. 19066 would be appreciated. Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, the service will be private to his family, however, the family plans on having a more public gathering when the time is more suitable. This website will be updated as the information becomes available.
(www.stretchfuneralhome.com)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Gathering
Send Flowers
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved