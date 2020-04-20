Home

On April 18, 2020, in Cherry Hill, NJ, age 89. Father of Stuart Weiss (Donna) and "Z" of Rebecca Weiss, the "light" of his days. Predeceased by wife, Rita and later, wife Judi and brothers Melvin and Sheldon and survived by brother Barnet and Fiancé Ty. Joe worked for the Aviation Supply Office in Philadelphia for 42 years. Was Past President of Brith Sholom Lodge 966, Cherry Hill, NJ. Loved puzzles, singing, bowling and reading. Services and Interment private due to social distancing requirements.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 20, 2020
