REV. JOSEPH J. ZINGARO
ZINGARO
REV. JOSEPH J.


67, Pastor of St. John Cantius Parish, Philadelphia died May 20, 2020 which was the 42nd anniversary of his of ordination to the priesthood. Former Parochial Vicor at St. Edmond Parish, Assumption BVM Parish, St. Adalbert Parish, and former Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish and Holy Name of Jesus Parish. Fr. Joe attended St. Josaphat School in Manayunk and was a graduate of Roman Catholic HS. He is truly loved and missed by the many beloved friends and devoted parishioners he has served. Relatives, friends, former parishioners, members of St. John Cantius Parish, the Bridesburg community, and Reverend Clergy are invited to his viewing Friday June 12th from 8 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. in St. John Cantius Church, 4400 Block of Thompson St. Phila., PA 19137. Archbishop Nelson Perez will celebrate his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Fr. Joe will be buried with his parents in Westminster Cem. Due to the current pandemic, we are having Fr. Joe's viewing for 2.5 hours to allow plenty of time for social distancing and the spread out of your arrival times at church. If you are coming for just the viewing we ask that you please arrive early to allow for those wishing to attend mass more space and time. There are PA Govt. rules in place regarding crowd size, social distancing, and face coverings while inside the church. Slabinski Funeral Home staff will be guiding those in attendance through the entry and exit process in an effort to keep everyone safe. Parking is available in the church parking lot. In lieu of flowers, your contribitions in Fr. Joe's memory to St. John Cantius Church would be greatly appreciated.
Fr. Joe's Funeral Mass will also be live streamed on the St. John Cantius Parish Facebook page. Please "like" the page any day before the Funeral Mass so that you are able to view the mass from your mobile device




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 4, 2020
Father Joseph Zingaro was a very holy man and his faith never wavered throughout all his suffering. He was a model of faith. He was like a father to me and has helped me personally I
In so many ways. I know you will watch over me and I will always love and miss you forever.
Lisa Schofield
Friend
June 4, 2020
Rest easy, my old friend. St. John's will never be the same. The entire parish community will miss you. I take comfort in knowing you are free from the constraints of this world and are now sitting among the angels and saints in heaven.
Linda Wilson
June 4, 2020
You will be dearly missed. Being in your presence was a true blessing. I thought for sure you would pull through this but turns out our Lord had a different plan for you. As you look down on us, we promise to be as peaceful and loving to others as you were when you were here with us. Rest In Peace and we will never forget you.
Dr. Anthony Calantoni and Family
June 3, 2020
Lauren Holmes Kelley
June 3, 2020
Such an inspiration, respectful and kind gentlemen. You united Assumption CYO & St John not wanted to leave behind but instead to bring together in faith & for fun times. Love & miss ya.
Michael Enright
Student
June 3, 2020
Fr Joe will be missed by many especially myself--he'll always be in my heart ❤ and spirit as I know he's free of pain and in good hands in Heaven.
Robert Schumann
June 3, 2020
Fr. Joe still hard to believe you are gone. I have known you for a very long time and will miss you. St. Johns will never be the same. Thank you for helping make St. John Cantius what it is today! God Bess you and RIP my friend!
Michelle Skalski
Friend
June 3, 2020
Fr. Joe has been with our parish for so many years that it is difficult to imagine parish life without him. He may be gone from us but he will always be with us in spirit.
lee carr
June 3, 2020
Dear Father Joe, you have been so warm and gracious to me. I am not a parishioner, but you were so attentive and caring while planning and holding my parents funerals. I am eternally grateful for the privilege of knowing you. It was joyous.
Kathe Jacobs
Acquaintance
