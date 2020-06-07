ZINGARO





67, Pastor of St. John Cantius Parish, Philadelphia died May 20, 2020 which was the 42nd anniversary of his of ordination to the priesthood. Former Parochial Vicor at St. Edmond Parish, Assumption BVM Parish, St. Adalbert Parish, and former Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish and Holy Name of Jesus Parish. Fr. Joe attended St. Josaphat School in Manayunk and was a graduate of Roman Catholic HS. He is truly loved and missed by the many beloved friends and devoted parishioners he has served. Relatives, friends, former parishioners, members of St. John Cantius Parish, the Bridesburg community, and Reverend Clergy are invited to his viewing Friday June 12th from 8 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. in St. John Cantius Church, 4400 Block of Thompson St. Phila., PA 19137. Archbishop Nelson Perez will celebrate his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Fr. Joe will be buried with his parents in Westminster Cem. Due to the current pandemic, we are having Fr. Joe's viewing for 2.5 hours to allow plenty of time for social distancing and the spread out of your arrival times at church. If you are coming for just the viewing we ask that you please arrive early to allow for those wishing to attend mass more space and time. There are PA Govt. rules in place regarding crowd size, social distancing, and face coverings while inside the church. Slabinski Funeral Home staff will be guiding those in attendance through the entry and exit process in an effort to keep everyone safe. Parking is available in the church parking lot. In lieu of flowers, your contribitions in Fr. Joe's memory to St. John Cantius Church would be greatly appreciated.Fr. Joe's Funeral Mass will also be live streamed on the St. John Cantius Parish Facebook page. Please "like" the page any day before the Funeral Mass so that you are able to view the mass from your mobile device



