1/1
JOSEPH JAMES "JOE" FAYER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A devoted husband, loving father, and entrepreneur died peacefully on October 25, 2020, of natural causes in Alexandra, VA; he was 87 years old. Joe was born and raised in No. Phila., graduating from LaSalle College High School before attending LaSalle College to earn a bachelor's degree in Accounting. Upon graduation he was drafted and served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was deployed to San Juan, Puerto Rico. After an honorable discharge, he continued his education in Temple University's MBA program. After marrying his college sweetheart, Joan Martin Fayer, of Springfield, PA, and holding several position in corporate America, Joe embarked on a new chapter in his life. He decided to return to Puerto Rico, where Joe established a successfully automotive and industrial equipment distribution business, while his beloved wife Joan began what would be a distinguished and lengthy academic career at the University of Puerto Rico. Together they maintained residences in Philadelphia and the Eastern Shore of Maryland. After spending more than four decades in San Juan and following the passing of his wife, Joe returned permanently to his native downtown Phila. He enjoyed retirement in historic Society Hill with a keen interest in theater and cinema, frequent visits from family, the endless hope of being a Phila. sports fan and rigorous regular exercise at The Sporting Club at The Bellevue where he established a network of like-minded friends. Joe is survived by his four children and their spouses: Jane, David and Olga, John and Daniela and Martin and Alona; and six granddaughters and two grandsons. The funeral will take place at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, October 30th. To view the livestream, go to vimeo.com/osjphl and select the video titled "Funeral of Joseph J. Fayer". The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his memory should be directed to: LaSalle Academy of Philadelphia (lasalleacademy.net /support-lsa/many-ways-to-help) RONALD REX PISELLI "THE FUNERAL CHAPEL" (215-271-0950)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Piselli Funeral Chapel Inc
1213 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 271-0950
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Piselli Funeral Chapel Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved