A devoted husband, loving father, and entrepreneur died peacefully on October 25, 2020, of natural causes in Alexandra, VA; he was 87 years old. Joe was born and raised in No. Phila., graduating from LaSalle College High School before attending LaSalle College to earn a bachelor's degree in Accounting. Upon graduation he was drafted and served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was deployed to San Juan, Puerto Rico. After an honorable discharge, he continued his education in Temple University's MBA program. After marrying his college sweetheart, Joan Martin Fayer, of Springfield, PA, and holding several position in corporate America, Joe embarked on a new chapter in his life. He decided to return to Puerto Rico, where Joe established a successfully automotive and industrial equipment distribution business, while his beloved wife Joan began what would be a distinguished and lengthy academic career at the University of Puerto Rico. Together they maintained residences in Philadelphia and the Eastern Shore of Maryland. After spending more than four decades in San Juan and following the passing of his wife, Joe returned permanently to his native downtown Phila. He enjoyed retirement in historic Society Hill with a keen interest in theater and cinema, frequent visits from family, the endless hope of being a Phila. sports fan and rigorous regular exercise at The Sporting Club at The Bellevue where he established a network of like-minded friends. Joe is survived by his four children and their spouses: Jane, David and Olga, John and Daniela and Martin and Alona; and six granddaughters and two grandsons. The funeral will take place at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, October 30th. To view the livestream, go to vimeo.com/osjphl
and select the video titled "Funeral of Joseph J. Fayer". The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his memory should be directed to: LaSalle Academy of Philadelphia (lasalleacademy.net
/support-lsa/many-ways-to-help) RONALD REX PISELLI "THE FUNERAL CHAPEL" (215-271-0950)