November 26, 2020 Age 83 Passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, in his Sewell, NJ home. Joe was born on July 16, 1937 to Peter Wright and Sarah Foster. He, his six brothers, and his four sisters were raised in Philadelphia, PA. Joe was a prolific storyteller, and all of his biggest hits were derived from his childhood. He spent many of his later years writing down those memories, and he named his autobiography after his old neighborhood - "Swampoodle." At age 20, Joe enlisted in the United States Army. He was honorably discharged in January 1960 as a private first class and qualified marksman. His love for both God and country extended far beyond his military service, and he was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus (Council 6296) up until the time of his passing. For over thirty years, Joe was an employee of SEPTA. When he retired, and ultimately moved out of Philadelphia, he redirected much of his time toward volunteering in the local Washington Township community. He was a man of simple pleasures; all he needed was a Wawa coffee and a comfortable chair, and he was content. You could most often find him sharing bits of his colorful life story with anyone who would listen - and everyone always did, without hesitation. Joe is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Leona. He had unwavering love for his two sons, Joey and Richie, and his daughter Karen. He cared for his children-in-law - Sean, Dana, and Helene - like they were his own. But his seven favorite people - Erin, Eric, Colin, Sean, Grace, Clara, and Richie - called him "Pop." He died the way he lived most of his days - with Frank Sinatra playing and his family by his side. "A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store