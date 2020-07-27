1/1
JOSEPH K. LOEHLE Sr.
LOEHLE
JOSEPH K. SR.


of Maple Glen, PA, age 86, died peacefully on July 24, 2020. For 63 years, he was the loving husband of Evelyn. Devoted father of Patrice Loehle Carrier (Robert), Joseph (Belinda), Mary Beth Irwin (Charles), and Stephanie Gillard (John) and adoring grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 1. Son of the late Dr. John and Mae Cecilia Loehle and brother of the late John, Francis, and Helen Townsend. Surviving also are two sisters, Margaret Connor and Mary Anne Drury (Anthony). Joe received his degree in Pharmacy from the former Philadelphia College of Pharmacy, served in the US Army, and was then employed by Eli Lilly for 35 years. Joe spent many happy hours golfing at North Hills Country Club. He was a life-long Philadelphia sports fan and most of all enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Joe's visitation on Thursday at 10 A.M.., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M., at St. Alphonsus, 33 Conwell Dr., Maple Glen, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or to The Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

For full details, visit www.UrbanFuneralHome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus
JUL
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus
Funeral services provided by
Anton B. Urban Funeral Home
1111 S. Bethlehem Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-8556
