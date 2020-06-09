KAPUTA83, May 25, 2020. Loving husband of Florence (Janusz); dear father of Joseph Jr. (Karen), Josslyn Sharkey (Sean), Jolene Rodriguez (Tom); loving grand-father of Sean, Jillian , Kylie, and Joseph; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joseph was born in Shenandoah, PA. Served in the Army and became a printer by trade. He worked at Smith Kline & French for 30 years and Archibald Printing Company for 8 years before retiring. He had a passion for hunting and fishing, and was a life member of Park Crest Fish and Game. This led to one of his greatest accomplishments- The purchase of a mountain retreat. This serves as the perfect gathering place for his children, grandchildren, family, and friends. They will continue to celebrate his life there together. In lieu of flowers donations to the Father Walter Ciszek Prayer League, 18 E. Oak St. Shenandoah, PA. 17976-2356. Service and interment private. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date.

