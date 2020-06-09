JOSEPH, KAPUTA Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH,'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KAPUTA
JOSEPH, SR.
83, May 25, 2020. Loving husband of Florence (Janusz); dear father of Joseph Jr. (Karen), Josslyn Sharkey (Sean), Jolene Rodriguez (Tom); loving grand-father of Sean, Jillian , Kylie, and Joseph; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joseph was born in Shenandoah, PA. Served in the Army and became a printer by trade. He worked at Smith Kline & French for 30 years and Archibald Printing Company for 8 years before retiring. He had a passion for hunting and fishing, and was a life member of Park Crest Fish and Game. This led to one of his greatest accomplishments- The purchase of a mountain retreat. This serves as the perfect gathering place for his children, grandchildren, family, and friends. They will continue to celebrate his life there together. In lieu of flowers donations to the Father Walter Ciszek Prayer League, 18 E. Oak St. Shenandoah, PA. 17976-2356. Service and interment private. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date.

PAUL J. KARCSH
FUNERAL HOME, Inc.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved