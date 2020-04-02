|
ZAZYCZNY
JOSEPH L. "JOE Z."
84, of Upper Providence, PA and formerly of Wayne, PA and Philadelphia, PA succumbed peacefully to the wrath of Alzheimer's on March 26, 2020. Joseph L. Zazyczny was born July 17, 1935 and is the third of four children of John and Mary (Olszewski) Zazyczny. Joe is survived by his wife of 57 years and best friend Martha Irene "Marti" Stronski, who were married on October 20, 1962 at St. Adalbert's Roman Catholic Church. Joe and Marti have six children: Jacqueline, Joel, Jocelyn, Jayda Lynn, Jason, Justin; five in-laws Ed, Kelly Ann, Tom, Joseph, Maureen and fifteen grandchildren Janelle (Brian), Jenna, Jeb, Aubreylyn, Anneliese, Joseph, Nicholas, Jadelyn, Jacob, Aydin, Tyler, Jared, Katelyn, Gabriele, Ava.
In all phases of his life he maintained a high moral standard, is recognized for his administrative performance, a consummate, candid, honest, indefatigable elected official and an incontrovertible, loyal civic leader. Joe Z. will be remembered as a Christian, Statesman and Servant Leader, Loyal Husband and Dedicated Father of Six.
Due to the global pandemic, a private prayer service and interment will take place with immediate family at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery in Doylestown, PA. A Funeral Mass and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Polish Heritage Society Scholarship Fund, 9150 Academy Rd, Phila., PA 19114 or Jenna's Blessing Bags, Univest Foundation, 14 N. Main St., P.O. Box 197, Souderton, PA 18964 or Saint Katherine of Sienna Roman Catholic Church, 104 S. Aberdeen Ave. Wayne, PA 19087.
