October 8, 2020 of Media, formerly of Merion, PA. Beloved husband of Eileen Anne Farrell. Devoted father of Catherine (William), Margaret (Rodney), Rev. Joseph L., III., Amy (Christopher) and Padraic (Hadley). Loving grandfather of Katie and Edward. Funeral Mass Friday October 16th, 11 A.M. at Nativity B.V.M. Church, 30 E. Franklin St., Media, PA. Relatives and friends may call at the Church after 10:00 A.M. Int. Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Preparatory School (www.sjprep.org
), the University of Notre Dame (www.nd.edu
) or your charity of choice
. McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore mcconaghyfuneralhome.com