JOSEPH M. DOROBA Sr.
DOROBA
JOSEPH M., SR.


Aug. 12, 2020. Husband of the late Theresa M. (nee Janik), dear father of John G. Doroba (Marianne), Theresa Y. Netzel (John), Gregory M. (Kathleen), Joseph M., Jr. (Diana) and Anthony (Carolyn), loving grandfather of 15, great grand-father of 9. Brother of Anthony (Susan), Robert and the late Michael and Francis Doroba. Also survived by sisters-in-law Patricia Janik and Theresa Doroba and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Monday, Aug. 17th, 9 A.M. at St. John the Baptist Church, (Myk.). Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Westminster Cem. In lieu of flowers a donation to St. John the Baptist Memorial Fund would be appreciated.

KARCSH FUNERAL HOME


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 14, 2020.
