Age 87, of Newtown Square, PA, formerly of Wayne, on September 17, 2020. Joseph was a graduate of St. Joe's Prep, Villanova University, and Naval Warfare College, Newport, RI. He served honorably as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy on the USS Muliphen during the Korean War. Joseph worked as a Real Estate Broker and was the Owner of Flynn Floors, Inc from 1947-1997. He served as the president of the Wood Flooring Institute. Joseph was an avid fisherman, golfer, and sailor. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Jane (nee Laughlin) Flynn, with whom he shared 64.5 years of marriage; loving father of Joseph (Gale) Martin Flynn, III, Daniel (Barbara) Flynn, Matthew Flynn, Thomas (JoAnne) Flynn, and Elizabeth Jane Flynn; also survived by 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 10-11 A.M. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at St. Katherine of Siena Church, 104 S. Aberdeen Ave., Wayne, PA 19087, followed by his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Arr. by The DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087, 610-989-9600. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
