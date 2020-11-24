Passed away Nov. 22, 2020. A US Army Veteran. Beloved husband of 38 years to Eileen (nee O'Connor). Loving father of Meghan (Justin), Caitlin (Mike), and Timothy (Alicia). Dear Pop of John and Bryce. Brother of Ellen and the late Edward. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Saturday 9:00 A.M. at St. Jerome Church, 8100 Colfax St. Phila., PA followed by his Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Fox Chase Cancer Center, Dept. of Thoracic Surgery, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19111 would be appreciated. www.burnsfuneralhome.com
215-637-1414