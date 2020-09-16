JOSEPH M. PENROSE

86, of Blue Bell, on Thursday September 10, 2020. Husband of the late Mary Ann (nee Wittwer) father of Joseph P. (Susan), grandfather of Jessica and Samuel. Relatives and friends are invited to Joe's Life Celebration on Friday September 18, from 7 to 9 P.M. at BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH OF EAST NORRITON, 200 West Germantown Pike, 610-277-7000. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 A.M. on Saturday at St. Helena's Church, 1489 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA. There will be no viewing Saturday morning. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cem.