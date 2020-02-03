|
RUGGERI
JOSEPH M. JR.
on January 28, 2020, of Washington Twp., NJ. Age 66. Husband of Janet (nee Weidman). Father of Christina Tramontano (Brian) and Joseph Ruggeri (Lauren). Grandfather of Peyton and Cooper. Son of Jennie Ruggeri (nee Durso) and the late Joseph M., Sr. Brother of Diane Ruggeri. Brother-in-law of Irene Brusco (Joseph), Mary June McCann and the late Albert Weidman. Many loving nieces and nephews. Visit with the family Wednesday 8:30 - 10:30 A.M. at EGIZI FUNERAL HOME, 119 Ganttown Rd., Turnersville, NJ. Service 10:30 A.M. Donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 3, 2020