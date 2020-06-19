JOSEPH M. TAYLOR Sr.
TAYLOR
JOSEPH M., SR.
Died June 13, 2020 from heart failure. Born in Philadelphia in 1945, he served in the U.S. Navy, Naval Reserve, and Coast Guard Auxiliary. He played horns with the Archer-Epler Musketeers and Reilly Raiders. A lifelong mechanic, he most recently worked as a maintenance engineer at Walt Disney World.
Husband of the late Catherine (Johnson), he is survived by son Joseph Jr., daughter-in-law Lori (Johns), and daughter Kelly, by brothers Edward and George, by sister Mary Kealey, and by several sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
Due to current restrictions, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 19, 2020.
