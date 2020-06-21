JOSEPH M. WATERS
WATERS
JOSEPH M.
64, passed away on June 18, 2020. Devoted husband of Therese (née White); loving father of Patricia Hennessy (Timothy J) and Colleen; best Poppy of Timmy and Logan Hennessy; brother to James J. Waters Jr. (Lynn), Gerard Waters (Maria) and Annmarie Cox (David). Also survived by numerous loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Pre-deceased by daughter Mary Therese and parents James J. and Theresa Waters.
Friends and Family are invited to his Visitation 5-8 P.M. Tuesday June 23rd at SS Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct., West Chester, PA 19382. Funeral Mass will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Therese White Waters Scholarship Fund at Mother of Providence Regional Catholic School, 607 South Providence Rd., Wallingford, PA 19086 or to The Friends Association for Care & Protection of Children, 113 W. Chestnut St., West Chester, PA 19380.

THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000
Online condolences at www.donohuerfuneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Saints Simon & Jude Church
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
June 20, 2020
Dear Therese and family,
We are devastated over Joes passing. He truly was one of the very, very best men we have ever met. We keep you all in our prayers.
John, Anna snd Greg Lorsng
Friend
