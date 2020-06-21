WATERS64, passed away on June 18, 2020. Devoted husband of Therese (née White); loving father of Patricia Hennessy (Timothy J) and Colleen; best Poppy of Timmy and Logan Hennessy; brother to James J. Waters Jr. (Lynn), Gerard Waters (Maria) and Annmarie Cox (David). Also survived by numerous loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.Pre-deceased by daughter Mary Therese and parents James J. and Theresa Waters.Friends and Family are invited to his Visitation 5-8 P.M. Tuesday June 23rd at SS Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct., West Chester, PA 19382. Funeral Mass will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Therese White Waters Scholarship Fund at Mother of Providence Regional Catholic School, 607 South Providence Rd., Wallingford, PA 19086 or to The Friends Association for Care & Protection of Children, 113 W. Chestnut St., West Chester, PA 19380.

THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000

