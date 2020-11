Nov. 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Irene (nee Bernacki); also survived by his sister Virginia Morrissy (the late Edward) and nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Monday at 9:30 AM at THE FLETCHER-NASEVICH FUNERAL HOME, 9529 Bustleton Ave., Phila., PA. Prayer Services will be at 11:30 AM. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to the Morris Animal Refuge or the Muscular Dystropy Association. www.fletchernasevich.com