Of Media (formerly of Wallingford) passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020 at the age of 94. He is survived by his wife Jean (née Heim) of 68 years and his son Michael of Glen Mills and three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Daniel, and Scott. He was predeceased by his daughter Mary. He was an excellent physician and had tireless compassion for his patients, 24 hours a day. Family and friends may call 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. Saturday November 28th, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. in St. John Chrysostom Church, 617 S. Providence Rd, Wallingford. Int. St Denis Cemetery, Havertown. All attendees are to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid physical contact. STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretch funeralhome.com