MENNEN
JOSEPH
Suddenly, on February 20, 2020 of Plymouth Meeting, PA. Beloved husband of Gwen (nee Levin) Mennen and the late Barbara Ann (nee Fetter) Mennen. Devoted father of Danielle (Matthew) Bohm, step-father of Randi (Tom) Jordan and Bryan Toder and devoted grandfather of Mason and Chase Bohm, brother of Rochelle Mennen. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation and Services, Tuesday, 9:30 A.M. JOSEPH LEVINE & SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, PA. Masonic Services will take place at 10:15 A.M. with Religious Services following at 10:30 A.M. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings beginning at 5:30 P.M. with Minyon Services on Tuesday evening at 7:30 P.M. Contributions in his memory may be made to Chase's
Challenge/
www.chaseschallenge.org or to the Concordia Lodge No. 67 F.&A.M., 433 Old York Rd., Jenkintown, PA 19046.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 23, 2020