Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH MENNEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH MENNEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH MENNEN Notice
MENNEN
JOSEPH


Suddenly, on February 20, 2020 of Plymouth Meeting, PA. Beloved husband of Gwen (nee Levin) Mennen and the late Barbara Ann (nee Fetter) Mennen. Devoted father of Danielle (Matthew) Bohm, step-father of Randi (Tom) Jordan and Bryan Toder and devoted grandfather of Mason and Chase Bohm, brother of Rochelle Mennen. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation and Services, Tuesday, 9:30 A.M. JOSEPH LEVINE & SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, PA. Masonic Services will take place at 10:15 A.M. with Religious Services following at 10:30 A.M. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings beginning at 5:30 P.M. with Minyon Services on Tuesday evening at 7:30 P.M. Contributions in his memory may be made to Chase's
Challenge/
www.chaseschallenge.org or to the Concordia Lodge No. 67 F.&A.M., 433 Old York Rd., Jenkintown, PA 19046.

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -