JOSEPH MICHAEL SUPER

79, died April 19, 2020. He is survived by his loving partner Nancy (Wentz) Morgan; his grandson Joseph Andrew Super; and two nephews Derek and Bretton (Kathy) Zinger. He was preceded in death by his son Christopher Joseph; and his sister Barbara Super. Friends and relatives are invited to attend his Memorial Service at 3 P.M. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the R. L. WILLIAMS, JR. FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3440 Skippack Pike, Skippack, PA, where friends may greet the family from 1 - 2:45 .P.M. Please bring a mask and adhere to the current social distancing regulations. Contributions may be made in his memory to The Norristown Chorale, P.O. Box 532, Norristown, PA 19404. The service may be streamed that day from his obituary at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com