Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
(610) 644-3540
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH MULHOLLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BROTHER JOSEPH MULHOLLAND


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BROTHER JOSEPH MULHOLLAND Notice
MULHOLLAND, O. PRAEM
BROTHER JOSEPH WM.


A Norbertine brother of Daylesford Abbey, died on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the age of 85. Bro. Joseph had resided at Daylesford Abbey for many years.
A native of South Philadelphia, Bro. Joseph was born on May 12, 1934. He was a member of St. Anthony Parish, formerly in the Grays Ferry area of the city. He was vested in the white habit on March 7, 1956 and received solemn vows on March 7, 1964. Bro. Joseph spent many years at St. Norbert Priory in Philadelphia teaching at Bishop Neumann (now St. John Neumann/Maria Goretti) High School. Always a silent member of the community he nevertheless always had the last word in any discussion. He went about his work with a smile on his face, reminding everyone to "have a nice day and be well". He is survived by a sister, Kathryn Dougherty, and two brothers, Francis Mulholland, and Robert Mulholland.
Funeral arrangements will be private. Donations in his memory can be made to Daylesford Abbey, 220 S. Valley Road, Paoli, Pa. 19301.

ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -