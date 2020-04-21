|
MULHOLLAND, O. PRAEM
BROTHER JOSEPH WM.
A Norbertine brother of Daylesford Abbey, died on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the age of 85. Bro. Joseph had resided at Daylesford Abbey for many years.
A native of South Philadelphia, Bro. Joseph was born on May 12, 1934. He was a member of St. Anthony Parish, formerly in the Grays Ferry area of the city. He was vested in the white habit on March 7, 1956 and received solemn vows on March 7, 1964. Bro. Joseph spent many years at St. Norbert Priory in Philadelphia teaching at Bishop Neumann (now St. John Neumann/Maria Goretti) High School. Always a silent member of the community he nevertheless always had the last word in any discussion. He went about his work with a smile on his face, reminding everyone to "have a nice day and be well". He is survived by a sister, Kathryn Dougherty, and two brothers, Francis Mulholland, and Robert Mulholland.
Funeral arrangements will be private. Donations in his memory can be made to Daylesford Abbey, 220 S. Valley Road, Paoli, Pa. 19301.
