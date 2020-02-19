Home

Nulty Funeral Home
4292 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19124
(215) 535-4461
JOSEPH
On February 16, 2020. Husband of the late Isabella (nee Mento); Father of Mary Murphy; Brother of Robert Murphy, John Murphy "Jack", Michael Murphy, Mary Murphy "Kathy"; grandfather of Megan and Nicole Murphy; great-grand-father of Breanna , Sabrina and Eddie. Relatives and friends are invited to Joseph's viewing Thursday, 6 – 8 P.M. and Friday, 8:30 – 9:30 A.M. at NULTY FUNERAL HOME, 4292 Frankford Ave. (at Church St). Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. St. Joachim Church. Interment Oakland Cemetery.


Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 19, 2020
