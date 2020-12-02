Formerly of Philadelphia. Beloved husband of Helga Hellermann; loving son of Muriel and the late James Noffsinger; brother of Jon Noffsinger (Chris). Graveside Service Lakewood Park Cemetery Rocky River, OH Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. Memorials to ALS Association, 1275 K St. NW, Ste 250, Washington, DC 20005. Friends received at the BERRY-McGREEVEY-MARTENS FUNERAL HOME, 26691 Detroit Rd. Westlake, OH (One mile west of Columbia Rd.) Saturday Dec. 5 from 9:15 to 10:15 A.M. www.berrymcgreevey.com