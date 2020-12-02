1/
JOSEPH NOFFSINGER
Formerly of Philadelphia. Beloved husband of Helga Hellermann; loving son of Muriel and the late James Noffsinger; brother of Jon Noffsinger (Chris). Graveside Service Lakewood Park Cemetery Rocky River, OH Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. Memorials to ALS Association, 1275 K St. NW, Ste 250, Washington, DC 20005. Friends received at the BERRY-McGREEVEY-MARTENS FUNERAL HOME, 26691 Detroit Rd. Westlake, OH (One mile west of Columbia Rd.) Saturday Dec. 5 from 9:15 to 10:15 A.M. www.berrymcgreevey.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
09:15 - 10:15 AM
Berry-McGreevey and Donald Martens and Sons Funeral Homes and Cremation Ser
DEC
5
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Lakewood Park Cemetery
December 2, 2020
Heavenly Love Floor Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Nadine Blum
