MALLEE
JOSEPH P. SR.
Age 87 of Warwick, died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Beloved husband of 66 years to Geraldine (nee O'Brien), loving father of Joseph P. Mallee Jr. (Mary), Terence Mallee, Margaret Mazzei (Anthony), Denise DePalma, Kathleen Kelly, Maureen Rueter (John), Mary Frances Berkelbach (Jake), Fran Mallee (Diane) and Daniel Mallee (Stephanie), brother of William Curran and Joseph Curran, brother-in-law of Mary Mallee. He is also survived by his 26 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Patricia Mallee, son-in-law, Bernie Kelly, sister, Margaret Curran and brother, Fran Mallee. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Friday, at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church, 1410 Almshouse Road, Jamison, PA 18929. Viewing will begin at 9:00am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. His interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the HEADstrong Foundation, 232 Green Ave., Holmes, PA 19043, https://headstrong.org/donate
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 19, 2019