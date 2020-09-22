JOSEPH P. MESURE

Joe died peacefully at home on September 8, 2020, at age 69. Survived by his beloved wife, Maryann McMackin. Cherished brother of Katherine Mary Gallagher and William, John, Thomas, Msgr. Gerard and Stephen. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and his dear Notre Dame gang. Predeceased by his parents Catherine (nee Walsh) and William and siblings Julia Ann and Paul. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contact mmesure@comcast.net for memorial donation information. Arrangements by QUINN-SHALZ FUNERAL HOME, Jacksonville Beach, FL.



