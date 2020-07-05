RITCHIE-BENNETT





(June 20, 2020) Tragically and unexpectedly in Reading, England. Widower of Ian Ritchie-Bennett. Cherished son of Robert J. and Charlene M. Ritchie. Loving brother of Robert F. (Lisa) Ritchie. Caring Uncle of Robert J. and Allison M. Ritchie, Brendan D. and Tyler M. Stanley. Also survived by his aunts, uncles, many cousins and the Bennett family from the United Kingdom and Spain. At this time Joe's family would like to thank you for your thoughts and prayers. Due to current circumstances Joe's services are private. Interment Sunset Memorial Park 7/11, 12:30pm. Direct any specific questions regarding Joe's interment to the Ritchie family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Joe's name may be made to The Joseph P. Ritchie-Bennett scholarship fund at Father Judge High School, 3301 Solly Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19136.



