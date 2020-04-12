|
|
JOSEPH PATRICK
78, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020. Son of Joseph Patrick and Catherine Theresa (O'Neill) Read. Survived by his loving and devoted wife of 34 years, Carolann Mary Read (nee Schast); his children, Lauren Read, Marcie (Anthony) Samartino and Bradley (Esther) Read; his grandsons, Christopher Samartino and Eli Read; his step-grand-daughter, Victoria Lederer; his siblings, Edward (Joann) Read and Catherine Read; his nephews and nieces and great-nieces and nephews. Also survived by his former wife, Martha (Sutliffe) Read. Pre-deceased by his brother, Henry Read. A Memorial will be held at a future date to be deter-mined. Donations for NJ Food Pantries to Holy Redeemer Health System, Office of Philan-thropy, 521 Moredon Road, Huntington Valley, PA 19006 (holyredeemer.com) or Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Rd, Ocean View NJ 08230
